Star Cast: Sanjay Mishra, Ranveer Singh, Siddhartha Jadhav, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Mukesh Tiwari, Radhika Bangia, Vrajesh Hirjee, Murali Sharma, Anil Charanjeett and ensemble.

Director: Rohit Shetty

What’s Good: Sanjay Mishra, the only funny thing in this unfunny multiverse of madness

What’s Bad: You had a dozen of the best comedians available in the country today! You could’ve put them in a room for 2 hours & their conversations would’ve been funnier than this film

Loo Break: Just do it! At any time, any scene!

Watch or Not?: Wait for someone to compile ‘Sanjay Mishra’s funny scenes from Cirkus’ on YouTube and watch that

Available on: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 138 minutes (Feels like 831 minutes)

User Rating:

The year is 1942, the city is Rohit Shetty’s Bangalore & it starts with Roy Jamnadas of Jamnadas Orphanage (from Golmaal) experimenting with interchanging two sets of identical twins just to prove parvarish (upbringing) > khoon (blood relation). Yes, people were that free back in the day. Also, wow, the parents name all 4 kids Roy (Ranveer Singh), and Joy (Varun Sharma) with a respect to the founders of the orphanage.

So, now, we have got a pair of Roy-Joy shaping up their lives in Bangalore as businessmen & the other pair of Roy-Joy performing in a circus in Ooty. Trust me it looks as absurd as it sounds. Ooty’s Roy gets famous as the ‘Electric Man’ as iska “Bijli se koi rishta hai”. The whole story revolves around what will happen when both these twin pairs will face each other (Spoiler alert: Nothing interesting happens).

Cirkus Movie Review: Script Analysis

Getting inspired by Gulzar’s classic Angoor which itself was a remake of Do Dooni Char which was based on William Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy Of Errors’, the hot mess created here results in nothing but momentarily funny chaos. As Rohit Shetty‘s previous comedies, even this one relies heavily on gags that compete to prove how worse it could get.

The ‘current’ gag will make you laugh at first, and smile when it appears again eventually making you furious because an average joke could only make you laugh once. Dialogues by Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bedre & Vidhi Ghodgaonkar move from ‘slapstick’ to ‘slapsick’ really soon. The emotional crux of the film to prove upbringing is more important than blood relationships gets lost when the film tries hard to be funny.

Cirkus Movie Review: Star Performance

Years from now, this movie won’t be relevant but the YouTube video ‘Sanjay Mishra’s funny scenes from Cirkus’ will have more views than the film watched. You’d fast forward the film to pause only through Sanjay’s scenes. This is something you would expect from the entire cast of Cirkus to do but only Siddhartha Jadhav comes a close second.

Apart from these 2, the whole bunch of comedians is stuffed because they boast of a lot of funny things in their filmography & Cirkus won’t be one of them. I absolutely loved Ranveer Singh in Simmba & Sooryavanshi because of the eccentricity his character serves, but here he’s a misfit of epic proportions. He acts like he had to do this as a favour to Rohit Shetty. None of the other performances deserve to be even mentioned separately.

Cirkus Movie Review: Direction, Music

Rohit Shetty somewhere said he got feedback that this is better than the original 2006 Golmaal. Why? When these ‘yes men’ will stop misguiding genuine filmmakers like Rohit who makes the films for masses. From a hand stuck in a car door to putting someone’s a** on fire, Shetty tries everything to evoke laughter but unfortunately, it’s not enough.

Rohit’s films have never boasted of having great songs but they haven’t been as bad as this one. Three songs & I don’t even remember the other 2 apart from the trailer’s Current Laga.

Cirkus Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus simultaneously overstuffed & yet malnourished. A lot is going on but nothing makes you stay back & laugh your heart out.

Two stars!

Cirkus Trailer

Cirkus releases on 23 December, 2022.

Share with us your experience of watching Cirkus.

