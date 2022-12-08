Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus’ trailer was dropped a few days ago, and on Thursday, a brand new song starring him and his stunning wife Deepika Padukone. The film is yet another entertainer coming from one of the most entertaining directors of Bollywood, and that is none other than Rohit Shetty! He has also revealed some shocking details relating to this movie and to Golmaal, which is again a successful franchise of the director.

The Golmaal franchise kickstarted with Golmaal in 2006, which kind of revived the comedy genre in Bollywood and since then, 4 films have already been released, and the fifth one will be hopefully coming soon now. There is a connection between the Golmaal franchise and Ranveer’s Cirkus that might have struck some of the fans but whether it is true or not has been finally revealed by the director himself.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, when the director was asked about the link between Cirkus and Golmaal, Rohit Shetty replied, “Ranveer Singh is also from the same ashram as the characters from Golmaal. So yes, we can say this is a prequel to Golmaal. This won’t have Ajay sir in it, but it’s his childhood. What happens next to their story after Cirkus is something you will know in Golmaal 5.” Not just that, at the trailer launch event, Shetty even went on to say that Ranveer Singh belongs to the same orphanage as the gang of Golmaal and that he will also be a part of Golmaal 5. Golmaal 4 featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu in it alongside Tabu, Parineeti Chopra and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Rohit Shetty has already established his cop verse with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi; Ranveer and Ajay Devgn made an appearance in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty also revealed that Deepika Padukone will be playing a lady cop in the next sequel of Singham, and that is amazing! Ranveer will be seen in a double role in this film, and the unique quality of being neutral to electricity. The film will remind you of Sanjeev Kumar’s Angoor and which was inspired by William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors. The film is slated to release on 23rd December this year.

