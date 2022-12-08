Bollywood and South filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma often makes headlines for his unfiltered opinion. He often takes to social media to voice his opinion about anything and everything happening around the globe. However, more than his films, RGV is currently making headlines owing to his social media posts and controversial films.

The filmmaker is known for helming films like Rangeela, Satya, Company, Sarkar and others while he also has a number of flops in his credit.

Now Ram Gopal Varma has once again set the internet buzzing with his latest social media posts. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker dropped a few photos and videos that feature him with actress Ashu Reddy. Soon after the clips surfaced on the web, it took the net by storm. In the now-viral video, Ram Gopal Varma is seen praising Ashu Readdy feet as seen in the video. He further tells her that he would like to remove the footwear made by a man and instead shower love on the beautiful legs made by god.

In the viral clip, Ram Gopal Varma is seen sucking Ashu Reddy’s toes and licking her feet. Soon after the video surfaced on the web netizens trolled him for looking so desperate. Commenting on the same a user wrote, “Sometimes I feel bad for RGV, once he was one of the top directors of Indian cinema… All industry top heroes wanted to work with him…….& now.” Another criticised him by enquiring, “any plans to start spa and massage therapy centres in future?”

While others compared him Quentin Tarantino as he also has a foot fetish. Another comment read, “Quentin Tarantino also has a fetish for feet

Coming back, what are your thoughts on RGV being trolled for his latest video? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

