Deepika Padukone fans across the globe are super happy today as she’s collaborating with Rohit Shetty yet again after Chennai Express. She’s now joining the cast of Ajay Devgn led Singham 3 and will be seen playing the character of Lady Singham. Earlier today, she arrived for the song launch of Rohit’s film ‘Cirkus’ titled ‘Current Laga Re’ which also stars her husband and actor Ranveer Singh and that’s when the team made the official announcement. Now, DP is making headlines for her fashionable outfit where she donned a pink look from head to toe and netizens are now trolling her for the same. Scroll below to watch the video.

Both Deepika and Ranveer are one of the most adorable and successful couples in Bollywood who never miss an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances and social media PDA. They also happen to be one of the most stylish couples and we STAN their fashion sense.

Now, Deepika Padukone donned an all-pink attire for the song launch of Ranveer Singh’s film ‘Cirkus’ and netizens have some hilarious reactions to her fashion wardrobe and are trolling her for it.

A while ago, Ranveer Singh also wore an all-pink Valentino outfit and looked dapper as always.

Take a look at some of the trolls below:

One user on Instagram commented, “Isme Ranveer kon aur deepika kon hai 🤣🤣😂😂😂”

Another user commented, “Very Fun couple, Ek hi dress dono k chal jata he…… 😂😂😂”

A third user commented, “Deepika ka dress ranveer use kiya or ranveer ka dress Deepika😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Deepika Padukone’s all pink look after Ranveer Singh? Tell us in the space below.

