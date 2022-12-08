It’s been almost two and half years since Sushant Singh Rajput left for the heavenly abode, and since then, his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was under constant public trial for SSR’s death and the drug circle. However, now, the reports are suggesting that the actress has found love once again, and it’s none other than Bunty Sajdeh. Scroll below to find the scoop!

Who is Bunty Sajdeh? Well, he is Seema Sajdeh’s (Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame) brother. Bunty owns one of the largest talent management firms in sports and entertainment genres. Earlier, he was reported to be dating Sonakshi Sinha.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, a close source confirmed that Rhea Chakraborty and Bunty Sajdeh are in a relationship but would like to keep it private for sometime now. The source revealed, “It’s so good to see them together and happy. Whatever Rhea has been through in the last few years, Bunty has been her shoulder and support system. He was there for her when things were getting dirty.”

The report further mentioned that Bunty Sajdeh was also called in for questioning when Rhea Chakraborty was summoned after Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death as his family had accused her for exploiting him for money and allegedly playing a part in his death. Since the actor’s demise, Rhea has been under constant public scrutiny and has been trolled every now and then for being out, partying with friends, attending events and so on and so forth.

Well, now, it seems Rhea Chakraborty has found love and happiness once again. However, on the other hand, Bunty is a MD & CEO of Cornerstone Sport which manages Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan. He also has a share in Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

