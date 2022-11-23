Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case invited a lot of controversies for many along with many secrets of Bollywood unfolding one after the other. While it was earlier claimed that the actor’s death was somehow linked to his manager, Disha Salian’s death, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently issued a statement making shocking revelations.

For those who are unaware, it was earlier reported that Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Disha Salian allegedly jumped off her building in Malad followed by numerous people demanding a CBI probe. While Mumbai Police earlier closed the investigation stating that there was nothing involved in her death.

Now, according to a recent statement by a senior official, as reported by Economic Times, it was revealed that during the night of Disha Salian’s death, she had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat.

The statement read, “Since serious allegations were levelled in the Salian matter and claims were made that the two deaths were linked, as Salian had briefly worked for Rajput, her death has been probed in detail. The investigation has revealed that Salian had been organising get-togethers at her residence in the run-up to her birthday. The party on June 8th night was part of it. However, that night, Salian, who had consumed alcohol, lost her balance and slipped from the parapet of her flat.”

The official further also shed light on the link between Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s death and told the news portal that apart from a few chats, there was nothing more found between them. It was further claimed that the two death incidents were not linked at all. “Other than a few chats, which were in connection to a brand-building exercise, nothing more was found between Salian and Rajput. While Rajput had searched on Google news reports on him and Salian in the week preceding his suicide, there is nothing to show that her death triggered his suicide. They are two different incidents that are unfortunately linked,” the official added.

Moreover, another official informed the publication that the probe didn’t find any substance in the allegations levelled by Rane that Disha was assaulted along with having a political conspiracy behind it. “The probe hasn’t found any substance in the allegations levelled by Rane that Salian was assaulted and had approached Rajput for help and that there is a larger political conspiracy at play. It was necessary to probe the circumstances owing to the sensitive nature of the case and the nature of allegations,” the officer concluded.

