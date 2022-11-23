Bollywood actress Disha Patani often hits the headlines for either her gym looks, style game, or her personal life. There was a time when Disha used to get linked up with Jackie Shroff’s son, Tiger Shroff, and reports were rife that they are allegedly dating. But neither of them ever accepted or denied it. However, some time back, a rumour was speculated that Tiger and Disha have parted ways, and soon after that Disha was spotted with another man.

Disha is getting spotted with a mystery man who is her gym trainer, Alexander Alex, and gossipmongers have been churning rumours every new day. Now Disha is rumoured to be allegedly dating Alexander. Scroll below to know why the actress got trolled once again at last night’s Kartik Aaryan birthday party.

Last night Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday bash, and Disha Patani made a stylish appearance at the party. She can be seen wearing a sultry mini-white dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her look minimal and glamorous. She came with her trainer Alexander Alex. They twinned in white.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As soon as the video was shared on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram page, it went viral. Netizens couldn’t wait to troll Disha Patani as they saw her making an appearance with Alexander. One of the commented, “Ye iska bodyguard hai kya..handsome hai”, another one wrote, “Ye angrej kon hai saat main”. One of them asked about Tiger Shroff and penned, “Tiger kidhar hai”. Another comment can be read as, “Bollywood me akeli hogai, to gym trainer ko lekr ghum rhi…..” One of them even commented, “Ye Alecxsanderlic Disha Or Tiger K brekup krwa k Khud Boyfriend Bnna Chaahta hai …😢”

Well, apart from being an actress, Disha is also known for her sartorial choices. She is quite fashionable and keeps a tab on the trend. She always makes a unique style statement.

What are your thoughts about Disha Patani’s new mystery man Alexander Alex? Let us know in the comments!

