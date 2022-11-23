Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his dynamic comeback with Pathaan next year. Recently, on 2nd November, the actor celebrated his 57th birthday, and the best gift was reserved for his fans as the makers dropped its teaser. Now, singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani has dropped an exciting tweet about the film’s soundtrack and below is all you need to know.

The film is being made under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film has already garnered a lot of attention because of obviously because of its star cast, and recently Sekhar Ravjiani of the music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar took to his social media handle to make an exciting announcement.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Ravjiani tweeted, “The soundtrack of #Pathaan is all set to be yours soon”. That’s really a big update for all those who are waiting for Pathaan with a bated breathe. Have a look at the tweet below:

The soundtrack of #Pathaan is all set to be yours soon 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/XYd7f79n6t — SHEYKHAR (@ShekharRavjiani) November 22, 2022

Advertisement

As expected, fans are going crazy after after seeing this tweet. For the unversed, the Vishal-Shekhar duo had already composed music for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om and other films. They will be reuniting again for the fourth time now. The playlist of Om Shanti Om is still fresh in people’s minds, and this update from Shekhar has got the fans all the more excited.

Meanwhile, at a press event held on 18th November, the singer-composer addressing the media said, “Abhi Pathaan release hone waali hai. Kaafi excitement hai. Humne kaafi wait kiya. Hum bhi chahate hai ki hamara pehla gaana jald hee release ho jaaye aur aap sune. Thank You so much for your love (Pathaan is now all set to release and we are quite excited about it. We have waited long enough. We also want the first song to release soon, so that you could listen to it).”

Pathaan will be an out-and-out action film, which has been made fairly clear in the film’s teaser only. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, it will also star John Abraham. It is also said to have an extended cameo of Salman Khan, whose third sequel of his Tiger franchise will also release soon. Both Pathaan and Tiger are a part of the Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, and Shah Rukh will also be making a special appearance in Tiger 3.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is all set to release on 25th January 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for latest updates and other entertainment based news!

Must Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Accepting Small Roles Initially Just For Survival: “I Had No Other Alternative”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News