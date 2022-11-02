After making us wait for so long, the makers of Pathaan have finally released the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s highly-anticipated comeback on the big screen. They chose the perfect occasion i.e. King Khan’s birthday to unveil the promo, which is nothing short of a banger!

The promo is 1 minutes and 24 seconds long, presenting a perfect treat for fans. Fulfilling all the hype around it, the teaser looks Dhamakedaar with SRK looking real bada*s. Apart from SRK, it’s Deepika Padukone who nails it with her sensual and deadly look. John Abraham looks superb in action avatar.

Pathaan teaser is full of thrilling glimpses of larger-than-life action and chase sequences. Just like War, director Siddharth Anand once again pulls off some Hollywood level stuff in presenting heart thumping action. Overall, the film is looking like a true blue commercial entertainer.

Pathaan is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It will be releasing in IMAX too.

Here’s the teaser:

