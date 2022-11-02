A couple of days back, we heard that Adipurush is getting postponed to some other date. It is due to the crowded slot of Pongal/Sankranti in 2023. Reportedly, the Prabhas starrer was about to clash with multiple biggies from Kollywood and Tollywood. Now, the latest development states that the film is getting a solo release as a perfect release date has been zeroed in by the makers.

Helmed by Om Raut, the film has been in the making for a long time. It’s the next pan-India release of the Baahubali star and was initially planned to release on 12th January 2023. It had the advantage of Pongal and Sankranti festivities. However, as this period is considered to be the most lucrative one for the Tamil and Telugu film industries, several films have been announced for this date.

Adipurush was supposed to clash with the biggies of Chiranjeevi, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Balakrishna in the South market. And obviously, it would have been a dicey position for a film of the scale of Om Raut‘s directorial. Now, as per Tollywood.net’s report, the Prabhas starrer is almost confirmed to release on 30th March 2023.

For Adipurush, it would be the perfect release date as Rama Navami will be celebrated on 30th March 2023. The occasion could prove beneficial for the film to take a huge opening at the box office. On top of that, as of now, there’s no other film scheduled for the particular day.

Apart from Prabhas, Adipurush stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in important roles.

Meanwhile, the film is surrounded by controversies ever since its teaser was unveiled during Dussehra. It received criticism for poor VFX and CGI work.

