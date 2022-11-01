It looks like Kamaal R Khan has gone through some self-introspection but it’s really hard to believe that he is now a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. For the longest time, KRK had been abusing them and doing everything possible to spread negativity around their upcoming films. Netizens are in disbelief at his latest tweet and feel something is wrong. Scroll below for all the details!

If one recalls, it was barely a week back when Kamaal was claiming that Pathaan is going to be a box office disaster. Just not that, he even claimed Dunki and Jawan aren’t going to be any successes either. On the other hand, he has been restricted from speaking about Salman Khan on social media because of their on-going defamation battle but he has multiple times referred to the superstar as ‘budhao’ in the past.

It was just yesterday when KRK took to his Twitter handle and apologized to Shah Rukh Khan for hurting him. He even became a Pathaan supporter in no time. While that was shocking, he’s now taken a similar route for Salman Khan.

A user trolled KRK on Twitter asking, “Itna darte kyu ho sallu bhai se?” To this, KRK reacted, “Agar Mujhe Pata Chal Gaya Hai, Ki Salman Khan ke Kandhe Par Rakh Kar, Chala Koi Aur Raha Hai, then it’s my duty to accept my mistake and say sorry. Everyone must accept his mistake. Mistake accept Karne Ka Matlab Darr Nahi hai.”

Agar Mujhe Pata Chal Gaya Hai, Ki Salman Khan ke Kandhe Par Rakh Kar, Chala Koi Aur Raha Hai, then it’s my duty to accept my mistake and say sorry. Everyone must accept his mistake. Mistake accept Karne Ka Matlab Darr Nahi hai. https://t.co/hHgKI8RcWA — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 1, 2022

Just like us, netizens were also equally confused about why Kamaal R Khan is all of sudden apologizing to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

A user reacted, “Kuch toh gadbad hai.”

Another wrote, “Phir kon hai kandhe ke piche usse expose kijiye Ya usase sach me drr lgta hai??”

“Apne Vs Gair.. Ab Sallu SRK Apne Ho Gye aur Baki Gair,” a user wrote.

A troll commented, “Unpadh likhna Sikh pahle”

