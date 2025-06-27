We are done with the first half of Kannappa and it tells us the riveting story of the powerful Shiva Bhakt, Thinnadu (Vishnu Manchu). As the prince of a tribal village, he dared to challenge the thin line between superstition and devotion, warning the wrath of his fellow villagers. However, this is the story of how he goes from being a heavy atheist to being one of the fiercest disciple of Lord Shiva.

The first half of Kannappa is fast-paced and wastes no time in developing the intense and valiant character of Thinnadu. He is brave, courageous, righteous, and a perfect son and a lover. However, he refuses to submit to blind superstition and human sacrifices to please the Almighty. This leads him to not only make enemies in his own village but also earn the ire of a marauder chief, Kala Mukha (Arpit Ranka).

However, what goes downhill in the first half is that the movie fails to evoke any emotions in us. Neither the devotional aspect nor the characterization of any of the characters tugs at your heartstrings. One of the biggest downsides of Kannappa is the romantic subplot between Vishnu Manchu‘s Thinnadu and Preity Mukhundhan’s Nemali. Not only do the actors lack a strong chemistry, but a romantic track appears to be downright absurd and uncomfortable.

While Lakshmi Manchu shines in the action sequences, but struggles during the emotionally high-octane sequences. Preity Mukhundhan looks beautiful, but her performance lacks a strong impact in the first half. Arpit Ranka’s Kala Mukha might have more room to perform in the second half.

The action sequences are powerful in some of the scenes. The cameos of Akshay Kumar, Kajal Agarwal, and Mohanlal are convincing and do not look out of place. Though the first half concludes in a high octane note, we are hoping that the second half will strike a more chord with the devotional theme of Kannappa.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Kannappa. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon.

