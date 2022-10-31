Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one actress who doesn’t need any introduction across the globe because of her massive global fandom. The actress will be celebrating her 49th birthday tomorrow and doesn’t even look a day beyond 28 and no we aren’t kidding but serious about it. She’s one of the most beautiful women on the planet and for obvious reasons and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan gifted her a 53-carat diamond ring worth Rs 50 lakh. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aish is really popular across the world and has done some incredible work in the entertainment industry over the years especially Bollywood. She has given some of the brilliant performances including films like Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish and Devdas to name a few. Now coming back to the topic, the actress tied the knot with her husband in 2007 and is one of the most popular Bollywood couples of all time.

Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan never miss an opportunity to flaunt their love for each other during their interviews. Reportedly, Aish’s wedding ring is an epic 53-carat diamond ring and is worth Rs 50 lakh.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s solitaire is one huge rock and the actress never leaves a chance to flaunt it in public. Abhishek Bachchan did a great job at choosing a beautiful solitaire for his wife and men can take notes from him!

The couple shares a 10-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and the trio is often spotted together at the airport while leaving Mumbai and coming back to the bay.

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receiving a diamond ring from husband Abhishek Bachchan worth a whopping price? Tell us in the comments below.

