Johnny Depp splurged a lot of money on Amber Heard while they were together. The couple fell in love with the sets of The Rum Diary and there was no going back. They tied the knot in 2015 at an island wedding and the pictures were dreamy! But have you seen the engagement ring yet? Scroll below for exciting details!

As most know, Johnny and Amber were both head-over heels in love with each other. They were inseparable and were seen showcasing their PDA on multiple red carpet events. Even if Angelina Jolie (as per rumours) warned Depp about Heard, he went on to tie the knot with the woman he thought was the love of his life.

It is often seen that celebrity couples splurge a lot on each other. Johnny Depp was no different and gifted properties like a yacht, Leonor Fini painting amongst others to Amber Heard. But our favourite from the lot remains to be the huge wedding rock the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor gave to his ex-wife.

To begin with, Johnny Depp went extravagant with his wedding proposal. While details of the same remain unknown, he reportedly proposed to Amber Heard with a 5-carat diamond ring which featured intricate scrollwork.

The rock cost a whopping Rs 77 lakhs ($100,000) and was a dream to be lived by any woman. Of course, Amber Heard was the lucky one!

#ICYMI: Amber Heard's engagement ring is the rock that sunk the Titanic: http://t.co/wsdO2fQXG6 (Photo: Getty) pic.twitter.com/nbarVpDpOF — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) September 5, 2015

Unfortunately, things went haywire soon after their wedding and Amber Heard filed for a divorce in 2016 and filed a restraining order against the actor. She recently lost the defamation suit against Johnny Depp over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018.

