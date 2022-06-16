Amber Heard has been giving a lot of interviews after her loss in defamation trial against Johnny Depp. There have been multiple petitions and boycott demanding her removal from Aquaman 2. Reacting to it all, she has been claiming that her ex-husband is a ‘fantastic actor’ and how social media influenced the jurors to side with him. Scroll below for what she has to say about telling her daughter about it all!

Amber welcomed her first child, a daughter named Oonagh Paige, via surrogacy last year. She has shared multiple glimpses of the little munchkin on her social media. Sometimes it is her using the baby as a dumbbell while prepping for Aquaman 2 and other times, just spending quality time together.

As most know, Amber Heard recently did an interview with NBC news that went on-air yesterday. She spoke about how she is still in love with Johnny Depp and has no hard feelings for him. During the same conversation, host Savannah Guthrie asked her if she plans to tell her daughter all about her experience.

It all began when Savannah Guthrie questioned, “How do you see your future now?” To this, Amber Heard responded, “I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.”

“One day you may want to tell your daughter about this or have to tell your daughter about everything that you’ve gone through. What would you want to say?” questioned the host.

“I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth,” she responded.

Well, let’s hope both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp can finally move on with their respective lives!

