Dream team assembled once again! Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez will be reuniting once again in the courtroom after the Amber Heard case. For the unversed, Vasquez defended JD during his defamation case against the Aquaman 2 actress. She went viral for grilling Heard on the stand, and her antics became famous amongst people, garnering her own little fanbase.

During the trial, a rumour began that Camille and Johnny have romance brewing amongst them, but recently the lawyer responded to it. She called it sexist and said that it was disappointing to see such a rumour spread but added that these things sadly come with a woman doing her job.

After the Amber Heard case ended, Johnny Depp celebrated his win while Camille Vasquez stepped up to become a partner at her law firm. But the professional relationship between her and her client hasn’t ended yet, as she will be defending the Pirates of the Caribbean star for another case. For the unversed, Depp is facing assault charges against Gregg “Rocky” Brooks.

Brooks was the location manager for Johnny Depp’s 2018 movie “City of Lies.” He claims that the actor hit him twice in the ribs and then yelled, “I’ll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!” while on the set of the film in LA. As per Insider, the legal documents obtained by them state that Gregg filed a civil complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“Intentional and malicious and done for the purpose of causing plaintiff to suffer humiliation,” the complaint against Johnny mentioned. The location manager also alleged that Depp’s “intoxication and temper created a hostile, abusive and unsafe work environment” which resulted in the actor being abusive.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp claims that his actions against Gregg Brook were self-defense and that the location manager provoked others. Camille Vasquez will be representing Depp, and the trial will begin on 25 July.

