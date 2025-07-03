Akshay Kumar has delivered his third 300 crore film at the worldwide box office. It will not be able to beat Good Newwz or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha as the pace has slowed down. But, Housefull 5 has the opportunity to beat Aamir Khan’s 5th highest-grossing film globally. Scroll below for a detailed day 27 report!

Housefull 5 Domestic Box Office Collections

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production is now struggling to enter the 200 crore club. In 27 days, it has accumulated 197.38 crore net. The daily collections have now fallen below 50 lakhs. The weekend boost is now much needed to achieve the milestone.

The competition is now at full throttle. Housefull 5 will have a new rival as Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino is releasing tomorrow. The journey will get more challenging, leading to its way out of theatres.

Overseas Earnings

Housefull 5 has performed far better than Akshay Kumar films in the post-COVID era, including Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force. In 19 days, it has garnered 69.60 crores and is the #2 Bollywood grosser of 2025 overseas after Chhaava.

Aiming to beat Thugs Of Hindostan at the worldwide box office

At the worldwide box office, the collections have surged to 302.50 crores*. It’s Akshay Kumar vs Aamir Khan now as Housefull 5 is only 2.45 crores away from surpassing the lifetime collections of Thugs Of Hindostan.

Aamir Khan’s fifth highest-grossing film worldwide, Thugs Of Hindostan, had concluded its lifetime at 304.95 crores. This is one feat that the comedy thriller should be able to unlock before wrapping up its theatrical run.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Summary (27 days)

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 197.38 crores

India gross: 232.90 crores

Budget recovery: 87.77%

Overseas gross – 69.60 crores

Worldwide gross – 302.50 crores*

*estimates, official figures awaited.

