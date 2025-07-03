Housefull 5 enjoyed a superb run at the ticket windows for two weeks, despite the mixed word-of-mouth. It would be safe to say that Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par badly stole its thunder. The comedy thriller is close to wrapping up its theatrical run, and becoming Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film in India will be impossible now. Scroll below for day 27 updates!

Housefull 5 is yet to enter the 200 crore club in India!

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial was already battling Maa and Sitaare Zameen Par at the ticket windows. Starting today, Metro In Dino will join the battle, making it more challenging than ever to drive footfall. As per estimates, Housefull 5 earned 33 lakhs* on day 27. It suffered another 19% drop compared to 41 lakhs* minted on the previous day.

The net box office collection of Housefull 5 stands at an estimated 197.38 crores* after 27 days. It will manage to enter the 200 crore club by the end of this weekend, but that’s about it! Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 232.90 crores.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown of Housefull 5 in India (net collections) below:

Week 1 – 133.58 crores

Week 2 – 43.51 crores

Week 3 – 16.30 crores

Week 4 – 3.99 crores (1 day left)

Total: 197.38 crores

Housefull 5 will be a losing affair!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production is made on a huge budget of 225 crores. The makers will be able to recover a maximum of 90% of the estimated cost. Unfortunately, Akshay Kumar starrer will fail to achieve the breakeven stage and end its box office run as a losing affair.

Will not become Akshay Kumar’s #1 film in India

Housefull 5 is currently Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest-grossing film in India. Had there been no competition, it would have easily climbed up the ladder and grabbed the #1 spot. But the comedy thriller is yet to beat Mission Mangal and Good Newwz. Even if that happens, Housefull 4 will remain unbeatable with its staggering collections of 206 crores.

Check out top 5 Akshay Kumar grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Housefull 5 – 197.38 crores* Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Maa Box Office Collection Day 6: 41% Drop In Last 24 Hours But Becomes Kajol’s 8th Highest Grosser Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News