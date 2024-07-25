Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer Bad Newz is witnessing an unusual trend at the box office. The romantic comedy began on a dhamakedaar note despite competition from Kalki 2898 AD, Sarfira, and Indian 2. But there’s been a sudden dip with every passing weekday. Below is a day-to-day comparison with Good Newwz.

Anand Tiwari has directed the 2024 comedy flick. It revolves around the subject of heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process where there are two different biological fathers to twins by the same mother. This is another attempt by Dharma Production after Good Newwz that created awareness around in-vitro fertilization.

Bad Newz Box Office Collection

In the first six days, Bad Newz has accumulated a sum of 41.37 crores at the box office. On Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal starrer added around 3.20 crores to its kitty. This is a further drop of 15% compared to 3.80 crores made on Tuesday.

It would be safe to say that Bad Newz is facing the mid-week blues, and the fall is quite considerable, considering the Friday earnings of 8.62 crores. The upcoming weekend’s jump will majorly decide the ultimate fate at the box office.

Good Newwz Box Office Collection (6-Day Total)

On the other hand, its predecessor, Good Newwz, officially entered the 100 crore club with collections of 117.80 crores on day 6. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer grew around 38% from Tuesday (16.20 crores) to Wednesday (22.50 crores).

Good Newwz vs Bad Newz Box Office

As visible, Vicky Kaushal led film is going the opposite way round. While the film should have grown like its spiritual predecessor, it is instead dropping with every passing day. Let’s wait and watch how the trend fairs by the end of the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

