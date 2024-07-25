Deadpool & Wolverine are showing fantastic trends worldwide. Apart from massive pre-booking sales, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer has also made a smashing debut with its big release in Italy on Wednesday (July 24, 2024). It is now the fourth biggest opener in the post-Covid era, leaving Oppenheimer and Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness behind. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis of the Top 5.

Deadpool 3 is the sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). It is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and a special one since Hugh Jackman has reprised his iconic character of Wolverine from the X-Men series. He will be uniting with Ryan Reynolds, a dream-come-true collab for fans!

Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 1 (Italy)

Deadpool 3 shined bright on Wednesday with a staggering $2.3 million opening in Italy. This is the fourth-biggest opening in the post-COVID era, after Margot Robbie’s Barbie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Inside Out 2. Around 266K tickets were sold on day 1.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s superhero flick has also left behind Oppenheimer and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $2.2 million debut in Italy.

Take a look at the Top 5 openers in Italy in the post-Covid era:

Inside Out 2: $3.5 million Spider-Man: No Way Home: $3.3 million Barbie: $2.4 million Deadpool & Wolverine: $2.3 million Oppenheimer & Doctor Strange 2: $2.2 million

Deadpool 3 has also left behind many other MCU biggies, including Thor: Love And Thunder ($1.4 million), Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 ($932K), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($715K) and Eternals ($700K).

More about Deadpool & Wolverine

The 2024 superhero flick will witness Wolverine join Deadpool on a mission that will change the history of the MCU. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film also stars Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in pivotal roles.

