With a little over a month to go, the excitement for War 2 is at its peak, and now everyone is waiting with bated breath for the film’s trailer. While the buzz is expected to elevate with a good trailer, the magnum opus is, anyway, going to register an earth-shattering start. The collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR is enough to attract audiences and set the Indian box office on fire on day 1. With such a scenario, it will likely cross one significant milestone with its Hindi version. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Strong buzz for War 2

As a sequel and part of the Spy Universe, the upcoming Bollywood action thriller is enjoying strong buzz. Everyone is excited to see a face-off between Hrithik and NTR. In both the Hindi and Telugu markets, the film is going to explode on the opening day, irrespective of the content. This assures that NTR is going to be the only Telugu actor after Allu Arjun to pass one important opening day milestone.

Jr NTR is expected to join Allu Arjun by achieving this day 1 box office milestone in Hindi

Considering the buzz of War 2, it is going to register a smashing start at the Indian box office. Its Hindi version alone is expected to earn over 50 crore net. With this, Jr NTR will become the second Telugu actor after Allu Arjun to cross 50 crore net on day 1 in Hindi. For those who don’t know, Allu’s Pushpa 2 (Hindi) opened at 72 crore net, thus becoming the first Telugu actor to cross 50 crore net in Hindi on the opening day.

Interestingly, Prabhas hasn’t delivered a single 50 crore opener in Hindi despite being a big crowd puller. So, by achieving the feat before Prabhas, Jr NTR has a chance to make his strong impact in the Hindi market.

More about War 2

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025. It also features Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It will clash with Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

