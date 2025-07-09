Lilo & Stitch has achieved a major milestone. The live-action remake has now outpaced a couple of Marvel’s most talked-about hits at the domestic box office. With more than $400 million earned in the US and over $975 million worldwide, the movie is closing in on the $1 billion mark globally. Disney’s decision to keep it off home release has helped it stay strong in theaters, even as it competes with major titles like How to Train Your Dragon, Brad Pitt’s F1, and Jurassic World Rebirth.

Lilo & Stitch Beats Civil War & Iron Man 3 At The US Box Office

According to The Numbers, Lilo & Stitch has officially edged past Captain America: Civil War, which wrapped up with $408 million domestically back in 2016, and Iron Man 3, the 2013 blockbuster with a domestic box office collection of $409 million.

Lilo & Stitch Box Office Summary

Domestic – $409 million

International – $565 million

Worldwide – $975 million

Captain America: Civil War Box Office Summary

Domestic – $408 million

International – $746 million

Worldwide – $1.1 billion

Iron Man 3 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $409 million

International – $806 million

Worldwide – $1.2 billion

Civil War brought a large part of the Marvel crew together in one film, introduced a new Spider-Man, and was seen as an unofficial Avengers follow-up. That film was a global success, crossing the billion-dollar mark and holding a solid critic score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Civil War also marked Chris Evans’ last solo outing as Captain America before his retirement after Endgame. Despite achieving the feat, it is highly unlikely that Lilo & Stitch will pass the magical $1B mark at the global box office, especially with the looming release of James Gunn’s Superman this week.

Audience Praise Drives Lilo & Stitch Remake Success

The remake of Lilo & Stitch started with decent reviews, but the public response pushed it higher. Audiences have been all in, giving it a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes. While critics noted it didn’t quite hit the wild energy of the original, they agreed it captured the heart, giving a 71% score. The movie, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, is still in theaters and a sequel is already on the way.

