Jurassic World Rebirth roars at the theaters and is loud and clear with the $300 million+ global opening this weekend. The movie is tracking to hit the $400 million milestone worldwide this upcoming weekend. It has now surpassed a key milestone at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The sci-fi adventure movie recorded the third-biggest overall debut in the Jurassic Park franchise. It collected $147.8 million on its five-day opening weekend, beating the debut collection of Jurassic World Dominion’s $145.1 million. The film received mixed reactions, but that is not stopping it from becoming a blockbuster. Recently, we have seen movies with good ratings fail at the box office. For example, Thunderbolts* and Ballerina received good ratings but failed financially.

Jurassic World Rebirth crosses $150 million at the North American box office

Scarlett Johansson-led Jurassic World Rebirth collected $92.01 million on its three-day opening and $147.8 million in its five-day opening weekend. It collected a strong $11.5 million on its first Monday, recording one of the lowest first Mondays in the franchise. The film declined by -60.3% from Sunday. However, the movie earned the 2nd biggest first Monday of all time for a 4th of July release. It has crossed the $150 million mark, and the domestic total is $159.3 million.

Check out the highest first Mondays among Jurassic Park movies [from highest to lowest]

Jurassic World – $25.3 million The Lost World: Jurassic Park – $18 million Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – $14.7 million Jurassic World Dominion – $12.7 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $11.5 million Jurassic Park – $8.6 million Jurassic Park III – $5.9 million

Worldwide collection update

The latest Jurassic Park movie collected $174.79 million on its debut weekend at the overseas box office. Allied to the $159.3 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $334.09 million, and it is on track to beat Sinners as the seventh highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $159.3 million

International – $174.8 million

Worldwide – $334.1 million

