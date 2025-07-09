DC Comics’ Superman has been wildly successful since he first appeared on celluloid in 1978. Before the character’s box office boom, people adored the superhero in comics, animated and live-action television shows, and crossovers.

The latest iteration, James Gunn’s Superman starring David Corenswet, has drawn much interest. Set to release soon, fans are excited to see if this version lives up to the hype.

Let’s look at all the previously released movies with the Man of Steel, ranked according to their box-office success, with numbers sourced from Box Office Mojo.

1. Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – $874M

Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+

HBO Max, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ RT Score: 28%

28% Director: Zack Snyder

Plot: Bringing two of the biggest DC comics superheroes on the big screen for the first time, Henry Cavill’s cloaked superhero goes head-to-head against Ben Affleck’s masked Batman as Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) drives a wedge between the two. The movie is a spectacle, but one that audiences enjoyed, as it tops this list of Superman box office collections. With capable performances by an ensemble cast, there is a lot of fodder for DC fans in the film.

Domestic: $330 million

International: $544 million

Worldwide: $874 million

2. Man of Steel (2013) – $670M

Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+

HBO Max, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV+ RT Score: 57%

57% Director: Zack Snyder

Plot: Perhaps the most well-known Superman in recent memory, Henry Cavill, dons the red cloak in this gritty version of the DC superhero. Slowly growing into his powers, Clark Kent must battle several Kryptonian villains while also keeping his identity secret from a determined Lois Lane (played by Amy Adams). Snyder’s direction and Christopher Nolan’s involvement in the script led to the successful reconstruction of the superhero. Following favorable audience reactions, Cavill retained the role for Justice League and Batman V. Superman.

Domestic: $291 million

International: $379 million

Worldwide: $670 million

3. Superman Returns (2006) – $391M

Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video, JioHotstar

HBO Max, Prime Video, JioHotstar RT Score: 72%

72% Director: Bryan Singer

Plot: Brandon Routh takes the superhero into the 21st century with this movie. Returning to Earth after five years, Superman finds that everyone seems to have moved on. Released from prison, Lex Luthor plans to subdue the cloaked hero with Kryptonite, and Lois Lane is a mother to a five-year-old son. Despite its relative success, Warner Bros. did not commission further movies. Routh succeeded in introducing the superhero to a brand new audience, leading to further reboots.

Domestic: $200 mill i on

mill on International: $191 million

Worldwide: $391 million

4. Superman: The Movie (1978) – $300M

Streaming On: HBO Max

HBO Max RT Score: 86%

86% Director: Richard Donner

Plot: Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel has led the way for all future sequels and adaptations. A well-rounded movie, wherein we see Kal-El become Clark Kent, who adopts the moniker of Superman to do good for Earth. Classic villains, plot twists, and Kryptonite abound here. The movie is the most successful in the series, and for good reason. Mario Puzo (of The Godfather fame), David and Leslie Newman, and Robert Benton wrote the script, while new-age special effects created a lasting impact on audiences.

Domestic: $134 million

International: $166 million

Worldwide: $300 million

5. Superman II (1980) – $216M

Streaming On: HBO Max

HBO Max RT Score: 88%

88% Director: Richard Lester

Plot: Wanting to be with Lois Lane, the superhero gives up his powers, but is forced to reconsider when three criminals from Krypton wreak havoc on Earth, aided by Lex Luthor.

While Richard Lester directed the official release, a Richard Donner cut of the film was released. Donner, who was removed as director after disagreements with producers, appears in an ending scene.

Domestic: $108 million

International: $108 million

Worldwide: $216 million

6. Superman III (1983) – $80M

Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+

HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score: 31%

31% Director: Richard Lester

Plot: A programmer creates synthetic and a supercomputer for Webster, a billionaire, while Superman has to face his biggest enemy, himself. Unable to recreate the magic and success of its predecessors, the third movie attempted to introduce humor into the series. Still, it did better than its sequel.

Domestic: $59 million

International: $20 mill i on

mill on Worldwide: $80 million

7. Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987) – $30M

Streaming On: HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+

HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score: 14%

14% Director: Sidney J. Furie

Plot: Heavily inspired by the nuclear disarmament movement, Superman fights more than just Lex Luthor in this film; he must defeat Nuclear Man, a physical manifestation of atomic weapons being built during the Cold War era. The fourth instalment starring Christopher Reeve as the DC superhero, this 1987 flick is the last on this list. It is universally considered the worst film with the superhero.

Domestic: $15 million

International: $14 million

Worldwide: $30 million

As David Corenswet attempts to fill some very big shoes from previous Supermen, it will be interesting to see where James Gunn’s Superman will fall on this list after its release on July 11, 2015.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

