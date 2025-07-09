Brad Pitt starrer F1 shows great hold at the cinemas despite the roaring arrival of Jurassic World Rebirth. The racing film is not part of any franchise and has crossed $100 million domestically, and now it has reached a major milestone worldwide. It is tracking to beat the global haul of Sinners in the following weeks. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has also been performing well at the overseas box office, including in China. It offers a fantastic cinematic experience, especially in the IMAX format. The performance of the cast members and the inclusion of real race sequences and Formula One champions like Lewis Hamilton also increased the value.

How much has the film earned in 11 days at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, F1 collected $3.4 million on its second Monday, experiencing a decline of -50.8% from last Monday. It keeps recording the second-biggest dailies in Brad Pitt‘s career as a lead man. After eleven days, the racing film has hit the $112.7 million cume at the domestic box office. Currently, it is eyeing a domestic run between $175 million and $190 million.

Crosses $300 million at the worldwide box office

After two weekends, Joseph Kosinski‘s movie collected $188.5 million at the international box office. Allied to the $112.7 million domestic cume, the worldwide total crossed the $300 million milestone. F1’s global total stands at the $301.2 million mark. It is the 9th Hollywood release of the year to cross the $300 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $112.7 million

International – $188.5 million

Worldwide – $301.2 million

More about the movie

The movie was made on an estimated budget of $200 million to $300 million and needs to earn around $700 million to break even. However, it is an Apple Studios film, and the studio does not rely on box office collections as the only source of revenue. The studio treats theatrical releases as branding tools and promotional platforms to boost their films’ performance on Apple TV+. F1 was released on June 27.

