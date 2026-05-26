Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, and Raja Shivaji gang have achieved yet another feat. The historical action drama becomes the first Marathi film to touch the 125 crore mark worldwide. Scroll below for the day 25 report!

How much has Raja Shivaji earned in India?

The film, based on the life of Shivaji, was released in Hindi and Marathi. It is now majorly relying on the primary belt, due to increased competition in Bollywood. According to estimates, Raja Shivaji collected 54 lakh on day 25. It maintained a good hold on the fourth Monday, compared to 60 lakh collected last Friday.

The net box office collection in India now stands at 101.94 crore. Made on a budget of 75 crore, Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company’s production has gained the plus verdict with profits of 36%.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Week 3: 13.15 crore

Day 22: 60 lakh

Day 23: 1.22 crore

Day 24: 1.30 crore

Day 25: 54 lakh

Total: 101.94 crore

Touches 125 crore mark worldwide!

At the global box office, Raja Shivaji accumulated 4.90 crore gross, as per the last official update. The worldwide stands at 125.18 crore gross after 25 days.

It is the first Marathi film in history to reach this far at the box office. Previously, Sairat concluded its global lifetime at 110 crore gross and conquered the #1 spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Raja Shivaji: 125.18 crore Sairat: 110 crore Baipan Bhari Deva: 92 crore Ved: 75.5 crore Natsamrat: 50 crore Pawankhind: 44.5 crore Lai Bhaari: 41 crore Katyar Kalkat Ghusali: 40 crore Dagadi Chawl: 37 crore Timepass: 33 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 24 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 101.94 crore

ROI: 26.94 crore

ROI%: 36%

India gross: 120.28 crore

Overseas gross: 4.90 crore

Worldwide gross: 125.18 crore

Verdict: Plus

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