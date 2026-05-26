Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, and Raja Shivaji gang have achieved yet another feat. The historical action drama becomes the first Marathi film to touch the 125 crore mark worldwide. Scroll below for the day 25 report!
How much has Raja Shivaji earned in India?
The film, based on the life of Shivaji, was released in Hindi and Marathi. It is now majorly relying on the primary belt, due to increased competition in Bollywood. According to estimates, Raja Shivaji collected 54 lakh on day 25. It maintained a good hold on the fourth Monday, compared to 60 lakh collected last Friday.
The net box office collection in India now stands at 101.94 crore. Made on a budget of 75 crore, Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company’s production has gained the plus verdict with profits of 36%.
Trending
Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):
- Week 1: 57.7 crore
- Week 2: 27 crore
- Week 3: 13.15 crore
- Day 22: 60 lakh
- Day 23: 1.22 crore
- Day 24: 1.30 crore
- Day 25: 54 lakh
Total: 101.94 crore
Touches 125 crore mark worldwide!
At the global box office, Raja Shivaji accumulated 4.90 crore gross, as per the last official update. The worldwide stands at 125.18 crore gross after 25 days.
It is the first Marathi film in history to reach this far at the box office. Previously, Sairat concluded its global lifetime at 110 crore gross and conquered the #1 spot.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).
- Raja Shivaji: 125.18 crore
- Sairat: 110 crore
- Baipan Bhari Deva: 92 crore
- Ved: 75.5 crore
- Natsamrat: 50 crore
- Pawankhind: 44.5 crore
- Lai Bhaari: 41 crore
- Katyar Kalkat Ghusali: 40 crore
- Dagadi Chawl: 37 crore
- Timepass: 33 crore
Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 24 Summary
- Budget: 75 crore
- India net: 101.94 crore
- ROI: 26.94 crore
- ROI%: 36%
- India gross: 120.28 crore
- Overseas gross: 4.90 crore
- Worldwide gross: 125.18 crore
- Verdict: Plus
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 11: Recovers 73% Budget, On Track To Become A Success!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News