The Indian cinema has witnessed a lot of A-class movies ever since the covid restrictions were lifted. Not only Bollywood and South Cinema, but the Marathi film industry is also gaining momentum at the box office. One such movie from the Marathi movie industry is Pawankhind, which is reportedly earning big numbers as it nears its two-week mark. Let’s check it out

For the unversed, the movie was released on 18th February 2022 and is directed by Digpal Lanjekar. The movie was produced under the banner of Almonds Creations in co-operation with A A Films.

Coming back to the topic, Pawankhind is on an amazing run at the box office as it is reportedly bagging approximately more than Rs 15 crore. Since its release, the movie was noted to gross approximately Rs 1.50 crore on its second Monday (Today). This total was greater than the amount they earned on their second Friday and Saturday which came around Rs 1 crore each day. Considering that, now, as the movie crosses the eleven days at the Box Office, it manages to bag a total of Rs 18.25 crore. Out of the total, the movie has reportedly bagged Rs 12 crores just in its first week and is speculated to earn more than that as the second week comes to an end.

Isn’t that just amazing? Pawankhind is soaring at a commendable speed!

Talking more about the movie, the movie shows the historical battle that happened between the proud Maratha Warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande from Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s troops against Siddi Masud of Adilshah Sultanate. The battle was historically known as the Battle of Pawankhind. The movie stars Ajay Purkar, Ankit Mohan, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prajakta Mali, Astad Kale, Sameer Dharmadhikari and many more.

Do share your opinion in the comments section about how you liked the movie.

