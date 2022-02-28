Before the release of Ram Leela, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wasn’t particularly enjoying any great opening weekends at the box office. Guzaarish didn’t work, Black had to rely upon word of mouth while Saawraiya couldn’t even take off. It had seemed like the good scores of Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was many moons ago.

Well, things started changing when he along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone formed a winning trio, something that resulted in back to back successes. Not just did the films start opening really well, their eventual box office outcome was quite heartening as well. Ram Leela scored a century, Bajirao Mastani took on the opposition of Dilwale and emerged victorious to come close to the 200 Crore Club. As for Padmaavat, despite protests and delays, the film worked wonders and turned out to be a 300 Crore Club biggie.

Now if the opening weekend of Gangubai Kathiawadi is any indication, the director is set to continue his winning run with his newest leading lady Alia Bhatt as well. The film has opened quite well at the box office and the first three day numbers are just below Bajirao Mastani. The filmmaker has been rather consistent with his movies performing at the box office and considering the fact that movie watching is still sporadic amongst the audience due to the absence of newer releases and other restrictions, the fact that there are footfalls again is remarkable.

This is how the best first three day numbers for Sanjay Leela Bhansali films look like:

Padmaavat – 78 crores

Ram Leela – 51.49 crores

Bajirao Mastani – 46.77 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 39.12 crores

Guzaarish – 13.78 crores

In this list, Guzaarish is of course an aberration and rest assured when Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film arrives, it would be competing with the best of the best amongst the Top-5.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

