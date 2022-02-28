Bheemla Nayak released amid huge buzz in India last Friday. Starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in lead, the film has lived up to its hype by pulling off big numbers. Let’s see how much it made on its first Sunday i.e. day 3.

Yet to release in Hindi, the film is making staggering numbers from its original Telegu version. It took a flying start of 37.15 crores at the Indian box office. As expected, after such a start, a dip was seen on day 2 as 19.75 crores came in. On day 3, however, a little bit of growth was seen in numbers.

As per the reports flowing in, Bheemla Nayak has done a business of 21 crores* on day 3. Overall, the film has put a total of 77.90 crores* at the box office. It is all set to enter 100 crore club in India. In Overseas too, the masala entertainer has done a splendid job by crossing $1.3 million in just two days (including Thursday and Friday). Updated overseas numbers are yet to come.

Meanwhile, ahead of the grand release of Bheemla Nayak, the Andhra Pradesh government had issued notices warning the theatre owners to follow the regulations regarding the ticket prices. Even after Chiranjeevi‘s special requests, the government of Andhra Pradesh has been stubborn about movie ticket prices.

As the new government order is yet to come, tickets for Bheemla Nayak are being sold at old prices, which might cause a huge loss to the theatre owners, buyers, and the businessmen involved in the trade. Also, the government has issued strict orders warning the theatre owners, hence not allowing benefit shows or special screenings of the movie.

(Input- IANS)

