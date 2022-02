‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan has surprised the fans of both the Mega actors – Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan – by releasing a ‘phenomenal’ video on Thursday.

Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi had met on the sets of their upcoming movies respectively when the BTS (between-the-shots) video was taken. Pawan Kalyan and his ‘Bheemla Nayak’ team had visited the sets of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie ‘Godfather’.

As Chiranjeevi sports the look of a prisoner for ‘Godfather’, he is seen posing with Pawan Kalyan, who is dressed up in a contrasting cop attire. Ram Charan who shared the memorable video from the sets of ‘Godfather’ and ‘Bheemla Nayak’, wrote, “#GODFATHER and #BHEEMLANAYAK visit each other’s film sets! #BheemlaNayakOn25thFeb”. The video has left the fans amused, to see Tollywood’s mega heroes share delightful moments on the sets of their respective movies. The video ends with a caption saying all the best to ‘Bheemla Nayak’ from the team ‘Godfather’.

‘Bheemla Nayak’ starring Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Murali Sharma, Samyuktha Menon, and others will release on February 25.

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie ‘Godfather’, on the other hand, is the remake of the Malayalam movie ‘Lucifer’, and is still in making.

