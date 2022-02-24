Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhariya, Karwa has been making headlines for all the right and some wrong reasons also. While who’s who of Bollywood continues to laud the film for its storyline and its receiving rave reviews from critics and fans. Recently, a fan’s post left Siddhant in splits when they called one of his interview quotes ‘legit.’

Taking to Twitter, a user shared a news article whose headline read, ‘Gehraiyaan felt like a Marvel film.’ The caption of the post read, “WTF??? This legit??” Well, this Tweet was quick to grab Siddhant’s attention.

Replying to the post, Siddhant said, “Oh damn! I didn’t mean that! Oh teri! lekin ispe toh trolling banta hai bhaiyon. Aur suno main Batman hoon. lelo.” Replying to his comment, a user trolled him and said, “Bhai wo sab theek hai par Marvel mein Batman kab aaya.”

Responding to the same Siddhant said, “Matlab toh mera Marvel se bhi nahi tha. Lekin ab kuch log hain, karlo masti.”

For all those, who want to know the context behind Siddhant’s statement, then let us tell you what he told News18. He said, “For me, it was more like doing a Marvel film – we’re working in croma and this is not the real world. I have to become a convincing Iron Man or Captain America. It was like Harry Potter for me, I had to believe in this world, this fantasy, which probably exists somewhere. No one shows this world upfront, this exists in your DMs, in your emails, texts, which you keep hidden.”

Meanwhile, speaking about his co-star Deepika, Siddhanth called her mature. He stated, “Main kaafi nadaan tha, but slowly these people groomed me, which complimented the character, by being easy, not making it seem like you are doing a ‘Dharma’ film with ‘Deepika Padukone’. We became friends. The workshops we did in Goa really helped. I had a lot of seniors in the film, so I got a lot of life lessons from it. It’s been a personal growth also for me.”

