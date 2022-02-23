From past few weeks, we have been watching who’s who of Bollywood arriving on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show making us go ROFL. The latest guests to arrive on the show are India’s Got Talent judges Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist Manoj Muntashir sans Kirron Kher. The makers of the comedy show recently dropped the first promo of the episode and it will make you laugh hard.

As seen in the promo, Shilpa left everyone in splits when she took a sarcastic dig at Kapil Sharma’s drunken Tweets. Read on to know what will happen in the upcoming episode.

Pointing toward Kapil Sharma , Shilpa Shetty is heard saying, “Talented toh yeh praani hai hi. Comedy itna accha karte hai. Isse badiya talent hai inme lekin. Jaante nahi hai aap us talent k baare me. Mind-blowing tweet karte hai yeh. Aaj kal lekin (This person is so talented. He does excellent comedy. But he has a bigger talent than that. You guys don’t know. His tweets are mind-blowing. But these days…)”

Replying to Shilpa, Kapil Sharma said, “Aaj kal main kam karta hun (These days I tweet less),” and then she is heard adding “Haan na? Twitter pe dekha nahi maine. Kyun? Wine k saare shops toh khule hai (Right? I don’t see you on Twitter. Why? All the wine shops are open).”

Watch the video below:

Earlier spilling the beans on his so infamous Tweets, Kapil revealed in his stand-up show I am Not Done Yet on Netlfix that soon after learning about his Tweets, he flew to the Maldives. He said, “I left for the Maldives and spent 8-9 days there. I asked my hotel staff to give me a room without an internet connection. They asked if I came here after getting married, I told them I came here because I posted it on Twitter. I spent ₹9 lakh in the Maldives. My entire education was cheaper than that. I will sue Twitter.

“Sometimes when a politician posts a tweet, Twitter marks it as a manipulated tweet. Even with my tweet, they could’ve marked it as ‘drunk tweet, just ignore him’. It would have saved me a lot of money,” Kapil Sharma had added.

