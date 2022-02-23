Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is a famous actress and influencer in the Indian television industry. The actress, apart from her acting skills, is quite well known for her fashion tip and other skills that she frequently shares on social media. Even tho gaining much love, the actress recently got heavily trolled for an outfit she had worn during her recent appearance at an event.

For the unversed, Dipika is famously known for her lead role in Sasural Simar Ka which recently had its season two. The actress was also seen in another TV show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Coming back to the topic, recently Dipika Kakar Ibrahim along with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim was spotted at a press conference of their song launch “Rab ne Milayi Dhadkan”. It is to be noted that their first music track will be shot in Rajasthan. For this event, the actress decided to wear a pinkish-cream coloured Anarkali with some number of flares in it. Check it out below.

While Dipika Kakar‘s fans enjoy the actress’ wardrobe display, her beauty tips, and cooking tips on her Youtube channel Dipika Ki Duniya, they were clearly not happy with the way she appeared at the event. One fan wrote, “Ufff that dress and sandals 🤮.. She thinks she knows everything…. Such a villager look.. Get a good stylist didi “. Another fan wrote, ” She badly needs a stylist. Her face is pretty but her dressing is not good. Considering the event she should have hired one stylist “. A fan commented on the post by saying, ” She definitely needs a stylist. In her vlogs, She is always shopping despite an overflowing wardrobe and designing her own outfits but not even a single of her outfits stand out or even look good enough 🤦🏻‍♀️

I mean you might be passionate about designing your clothes but doesn’t mean you know it all You’re so gorgeous and kind, and a good stylist will only enhance your personality all the more “, while another wrote, “Deepika get a stylist pleeeeeaase…ur such a good looking girl … And u guys are great together “.

Yikes, that’s harsh!

Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim share quite a cute love story in their journey. The duo met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. After dating each other for 3 years, the two opened up about their relationship in an interview with a leading newspaper. Finally, in February 2018, the duo decided to get married in a private ceremony. The occasion took place in Bhopal and fewer people were invited.

