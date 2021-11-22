Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram account a while ago and shared the sad news of her pet dog passing away. Now, in a new emotional video, the Sasural Simar Ka actress along with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim has mourned the loss of her pet on YouTube and has been receiving backlash on the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Her dog was keeping unwell for the last one year but fought bravely till his very last breath.

Sharing a goodbye note on Instagram, Dipika Kakar wrote, “I never knew this wud be my last pic with him. This was just daybefore wen i took him to the vet. He had come Out from the Xray room to I was giving him a warm hug ki wo ghabraaye na… He wasnt keeping well from the last 1 year. in the last 2-3 days the condition was difficult. & yesterday was critical. He faught a lot & gave up at 3 this morning. He passed away 💔”.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim shared a video on YouTube documenting their feelings but it didn’t go well with the netizens.

Take a look at the video here:

Netizens were quick to react to their video and a user commented, “Ab uske liye bi inko publicity chaiye …. Follower badhane ke liye ye bi sahi h”. Another user commented, “Natak band kar cheater bandi… Saala apna religion ka naam dubo diya tune.” A third user commented, “Video k liye fake ro b sakte he ye.. wow”.

May his soul rest in peace.

What are your thoughts on Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s video on their late pet? Tell us in the space below.

