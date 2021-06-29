Dipika Kakar made a place for herself as the loving and dutiful Simar in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka. While the show has been renewed for its second season, it now features a younger lot of actors taking the show forward. While Radhika Muthukumar, Avinash Mukherjee, Tanya Sharma and Karan Sharma are stealing our hearts, Dipika too had a special appearance in it since the first episode.

Advertisement

Sasural Simar Ka 2 saw Kakar introduce us to the new Simar, aka Radhika. As per what’s happening in the show, Dipika’s character exited the show when she was forcefully removed from the house by Badi Maa (Jayati Bhatia) after some major wedding drama. Now, taking to her YouTube channel, Dipika Ki Duniya, Dipika shared a video talking about her short stay on the show, the reason behind saying yes to featuring it in – even if it was just for two months – and more. Scroll below to know all she said.

Advertisement

In the clip, Dipika Kakar, while speaking in Hindi, opened up about her role in Sasural Simar Ka 2 and her exit. She said, “My track was this long only. When Rashmi (Sharma, producer) ma’am called me, it was already decided and she was clear with me from day one. She told me that she needs me for around two to two-and-a-half months. I was more than happy to do it.”

Revealing that it was an ‘emotional reason’ she said yes to Sasural Simar Ka 2, Dipika Kakar also thanked the makers for trusting her with the opportunity to play Simar. SSK2 made Dipika a household name, and the actress was happy that she ‘got the opportunity to pay back’ the makers of Sasural Simar Ka by appearing in the second season. She added that she gave it her 200%.

In the same video, Dipika also added that she is on a break from work and is enjoying domestic life, but despite that, she couldn’t say no to the show. She said, “I wasn’t taking up any shows but when Rashmi ma’am called me for a meeting, I couldn’t turn it down. I have to do it, it’s my duty.”

Revealing the reason behind saying yes to the show, Dipika Kakar added, “You do some things in life not for money or materialistic things but for your mental satisfaction or emotional reasons. My emotional reason was that Sasural Simar Ka made me what I am today, so now, if I can give back to the makers, I cannot refuse no matter what.”

Check out the video here:

What did you think of Dipika Kakar’s role in Sasural Simar Ka 2?

Must Read: Armaan Malik On Being Mentally & Physically Exhausted During The Pandemic: “There’s Nothing More I Can Do”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube