Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Fame Rohitashv Gour: "Sometimes I Used To Wonder Why I Am Not Doing Films Or Web Shows..."

Rohitashv Gour is not just playing Manmohan Tiwari but also a variety of characters in Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli’s popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! The actor is content with the kind of variety he is able to explore on the show and feels this is only helping him in nurturing his craft.

Advertisement

“Getting to play a wide variety of roles is a very good thing for an actor. Sometimes I used to wonder why I am not doing films or web shows that allows you to do much more. But then when I get such opportunities that allow me to explore a varied range of characters and I have the freedom to add my own to my roles then I don’t feel bad anymore. Rather, I feel proud. Thankfully, I don’t have to deal with the monotony of playing one single character for years unlike what happens in a daily soap,” Rohitashv Gour says.

Recently, the actor played the parts of Anthony and Laila. Sharing the experience, Rohitashv Gour adds, “I loved playing Anthony because he is completely different from Tiwari ji. He accented English is funny and nothing like Tiwari ji’s UP style of speaking. Laila was also an interesting character. Sporting that moustache and delivering those dialogues and gestures was a different experience. His comic timing is also good. I totally enjoyed portraying both these roles.”

Advertisement

Rohitashv is satisfied with his journey so far and feels there is much for him to achieve in the coming times. He wishes to be a part of web series and films. But whatever he does, he won’t stop doing TV.

Coming back to Bhabiji…, the actor talks about working with Shubhangi Atre, who is paired opposite him on the show. “We share good chemistry. She is not just a good actor but her command over the language is excellent. She speaks Bhojpuri so well. I was quite relieved to have her,” he says. Rohitashv Gour further adds, “Binaiferr Kohli is a very good producer and I feel at home as I have been part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai since its inception.”

Must Read: Armaan Malik On Being Mentally & Physically Exhausted During The Pandemic: “There’s Nothing More I Can Do”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube