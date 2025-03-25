TV actor Aasif Sheikh, popular as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra of the hit sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, recently faced a health issue on the sets. The senior actor fainted on the set, causing concerns among fans and co-stars. Here’s what went down and how he’s doing now.

Aasif Sheikh’s Sudden Collapse On Set – What Went Wrong?

A major shockwave hit the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain when Aasif Sheikh suddenly collapsed while filming an intense fighting scene in Dehradun. The incident left the entire cast and crew in panic mode as the actor, who has been a crucial part of the show since its inception, was unable to continue.

According to a prominent entertainment portal, Zoom, “The shoot was exhausting and had intense fighting scenes. At one such moment, Aasif suddenly fell ill and fainted on the set. After receiving first aid, he was immediately brought to Mumbai for further treatment.”

That is, Aasif worked day and night without even sparing a moment amid his busy schedule. The prolonged working hours, added to excessive fatigue and potential dehydration, made their toll felt on his health. The production team took him straight to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals performed tests to determine his health.

A source told The Indian Express, “He fainted on the sets because of fatigue and is fine now. He was immediately taken to the doctor for proper medical care.”

As of now, there has been neither an official statement from the family of Aasif nor from the producers of the show regarding his health condition. Meanwhile, fans and colleagues are waiting and hoping for early updates regarding his health recovery.

Aasif Sheikh’s Legacy & Contribution to Indian Television

Aasif Sheikh is one of the most eminent and hoary actors of Indian TV industry. He has been in the industry for more than three decades and drove the act in Hum Log, Yes Boss, and Chidiya Ghar. His character among Indians is signature as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

Other than TV, Sheikh has also appeared in several Bollywood movies, some of which include Karan Arjun, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

