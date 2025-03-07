Celebrity Masterchef is currently entertaining audiences with celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, and more, putting all their efforts into cooking and entertaining. Apart from the bunch of superstar contestants, the show is being loved by the panel of judges – Vikas Khanna, Ranvir Brar, and Farah Khan!

Chef Ranveer, is one of the most celebrated chefs of this country who has also entertained and impressed with his body of work as an actor. Recently, on the show, he even flaunted his personal knife and revealed that he generally gifts it to an exceptional chef every season!

However, we bet you cannot guess the price of one of Ranveer‘s personal knives! It is almost the same as Nikki Tamboli’s remuneration per week for the celebrity cooking show! In fact, Ranveer is so passionate about knives that one of his costliest knives is only 3% cheaper than Nikki Tamboli’s per week fee!

For the unversed, Nikki Tamboli is being paid a whopping 1.50 lakh per week for Celebrity MasterChef! Meanwhile, Ranveer Brar once confessed that one of his knives was priced at 1.45 lakh!

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Celebrity MasterChef judge Ranveer Brar confessed, “Logon ko watch, gadgets ka shauq hota hai.. mujhe knives ka hai, the knife is made out of a historical sword so while using it I feel connected to the history.”

Recently, The Buckingham Murders actor tried to encourage the contestants by sharing his life struggles and admitted, ” ‘I don’t know if it makes you feel better. Jaise ustadon se humne kaam seekha hai, mere peeth pe sariyon ke nishaan hai. Tandoor ke sariye. We need to get ruthless with you all as well, warna gaadi aage nahi badhegi.'”

For the unversed, Celebrity MasterChef airs on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony Liv app from Monday to Friday!

