Celebrity MasterChef India has been grabbing several eyeballs as the participants put their culinary skills to the test. The show is also inching close to its finale. However, it has also has had its own share of high-octane drama. One of them being the cold rivalry between Nikki Tamboli and Gaurav Khanna. In the latest episode, the duo again locked horns despite being in the same team.

What Happened Between Gaurav Khanna And Nikki Tamboli?

Talking about the same, the task was divided into two teams captained by Gaurav Khanna and Archana Gautam respectively. Gaurav’s team had Nikki Tamboli, Tejasswi Prakash and Kabita Singh. The task was to prepare diverse dishes using coconut as the main ingredient.

The two teams had to prepare a welcome drink, an appetizer, the main course and lastly a dessert with coconut being the common ingredient in all of them. Nikki Tamboli ended up making a Paneer-based dish which garnered a lot of praise by the judges. However, she also took the major credit for the same implying that Gaurav Khanna could not be a capable captain. This left the Anupamaa actor irked and he argued that Kabita also helped Niki prepare the dish. This led to an ugly clash between Nikki and Gaurav.

Netizens Troll Nikki Tamboli Amid Her Fight With Gaurav Khanna

However, it seems that the netizens have already picked a side in this feud. Majority of the fans have been siding with Gaurav Khanna and have been brutally trolling Nikki over her argument with him. One netizen said, “Overacting, drama queen contestant.”

While another user said, “Nikki Ko eliminate Kar Do. Tolerate Nahi Ho Rahi.” A netizen said, “Nikki Bina Kaaran Gaurav Ke Peeche Padi Hain Starting Se.”

A user added, “Dimag Kharab Hai Nikki Tamboli Ka.” Another netizen praised the patience of Gaurav Khanna and said, “Nikki has been too much. Gaurav has been patient throughout with her. She is a jealous person.” A user further said, “Nikki Ek Dum Bakwas Hai. Hope she gets eliminated.”

Well, this is not the first time that Nikki Tamboli and Gaurav Khanna have locked horns. In an earlier episode, Nikki had also expressed her disappointment after she was paired with him during a task. For the unversed, he speculated finalists of Celebrity MasterChef India include Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Mr Faisu and Rajiv Adatia.

