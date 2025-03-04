Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar has been garnering the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Netizens recently backlashed her for allegedly quitting Celebrity Masterchef to go on a trip with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. The celebrity couple has now broken their silence on divorce rumors. Scroll below for the latest scoop.

For a while now, Dipika has been a target of trolls. Netizens have shamed her multiple times over allegedly quitting her acting career to be a housewife. She was seen breaking down multiple times on Celebrity Masterchef while opening up about the brutal comments against her on social media. A while ago, rumors spread that she was heading for Splitsville with her husband, Shoaib.

In a recent Vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim was seen mocking the divorce rumors as he began, “Tumne mujhe bataya nahi ke industry mein ek aur shaadi toot rahi hai woh hamari hai (laughs) (You didn’t tell me that one more marriage is being broken in the industry, and it is ours).”

Dipika Kakar, who was working alongside him in the kitchen, added, “Main kyu batao tumko? Main sumdi mein yeh sab karungi (Why should I tell you? I will do all these things secretly).”

The digs did not stop there. Shoaib continued, “Ramzan ka mahina pura nikal dete hai uske baad dekhenge (It is the Ramadan month. Let’s stay together for a month)”. He ended the Vlog looking at the camera and quashing divorce rumors by saying, “Kuch bhi mat news banaye (Don’t create any such news).”

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar met on the Colors TV show Sasural Simar Ka in 2011. She was already married to pilot Raunak Samson, and rumors broke that her alleged affair with her co-star was the reason behind her divorce. However, the couple denied the reports. They went on to tie the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first son in 2023.

Dipika and Shoaib have a combined net worth of around 67 crores.

