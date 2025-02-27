Celebrity Masterchef is enjoying a lot of limelight, especially due to the participation of leading Television faces like Tejasswi Prakash and Faisal Khan. We hear there’s been an unexpected eviction, leading to the top 6 finalists in the competitive cooking game show. Scroll below for the latest updates!

A shocking elimination

We recently heard about Dipika Kakar quitting the show over health issues. While she was very passionate about the competition, her shoulder injury forced her to bid goodbye. On the other hand, Ayesha Jhulka lost the black apron challenge against Faisal Khan and Dipika Kakar in a recent episode. She was the last contestant to get eliminated.

As per recent reports, Usha Nadkarni is the latest participant to get evicted from Celebrity Masterchef. It is to be noted that Pavitra Rishta actress had been landing in the black apron challenge since the last two elimination rounds. However, with the help of special powers, Abhijeet Sawant and Faisal Khan saved her during the first round, followed by Gaurav Khanna in the last eliminations. But she finally had to leave the show.

Top 6 finalists of Celebrity Masterchef

With the reported exit of Usha Nadkarni, we finally have our top 6 finalists of Celebrity Masterchef. Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, Archana Gautam, and Faisal Khan will be competing for the ultimate trophy.

Each and every celebrity has been putting their best foot forward. Nikki Tamboli is the “thecha” queen and recently won a competitive round with Archana Gautam. Tejasswi Prakash is garnering a lot of good feedback because of her India meets West dishes. Gaurav Khanna recently delivered his best dish, while Rajiv Adatia often receives compliments for his baking skills. Faisal Khan’s evolution as a chef is one of the best journeys on the show. At this point, it’s very difficult to guess who could possibly win the game.

Celebrity Masterchef airs on SonyLiv from Monday to Friday. It is judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan.

