Ever since Jason was taken into the WSB custody and whisked off to an unknown corner of the world, Danny’s life has been a mess. He is already dealing with life after the death of his mother, Sam, and now his father has also gone, making matters hard but also dangerous for what he might do.

Danny is adamant about tracking his father down and helping him escape so he can return home. But it’s not something even people with power can do, let alone a teenager. Asher Antonyzyn, who plays Danny, spoke about his character’s intentions and how they might lead to more trouble for him.

General Hospital: Danny’s Plan To Save Jason May Create Trouble

He told Soap Opera Digest, “It’s definitely a lot for him, and I don’t think Danny really knows how to process it.” The actor added that Danny is not sure how long his father will stay away this time, and he cannot afford to lose his only parent. Seeing his father taken away fueled anger in him.

He told Sonny that he wants to take revenge on the WSB for what they did to his father and potentially join the mob business. “Personally, I think it’s pretty cool that Danny wants to be just like his dad,” and even though it’s obviously not a safe path, Danny is focused on anger and revenge now.

Asher pointed out that Danny does not have a plan and does not realize what might happen if he gets into trouble. But he is restless with anger and just wants to do something. “He thinks this is what would be best for him and is the only outlet that he has access to,” the teenage actors stated.

What makes matters more complicated is that Danny heard Sonny and Ric wonder if Sidwell is responsible for what happened to Jason. “Danny now has a name to focus his anger on,” the soap star explained, and since the character is feeling fearless, he might just do something troublesome.

Asher acknowledged that this might lead to more chaos than he can take and that Danny is acting naively. “I don’t know that he realizes what could come out of that,” he concluded. Danny was recently involved in a car accident with Charlotte, where Carly showed up to whisk them away.

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