The recent episode of The Young and the Restless saw Stephanie telling her son, Holden, that Malcolm is her biological father. This changed his life, and to make matters more complex, it was revealed that Malcolm needs a bone marrow transplant to cure his aplastic anemia, and Holden can help.

Obviously, he just found out that Malcolm is his father, and it’s almost like expecting him to go all out to help a stranger. This truth has led to many changes, including realizing that Lily is actually his half-sister. Nathan Owens, who plays Holden, shed some light on this.

The Young & The Restless: Nathan Owens Reacts To Malcolm-Holden Father Theory

During his conversation with TV Insider, the actor revealed that he was taken aback when he found out what storyline was planned out for Holden. And he was even more amazed at getting the chance to work with Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox as his onscreen parents during this key plotline.

He divulged that he grew up being told that he looks like Shemar, and now he is playing Holden’s father, which he found very cool. Nathan added that it felt brilliant to see his character be anchored into one of the core families of the soap, as he always wanted them to dive into Holden’s backstory.

“I didn’t realize the avenues that could go with it, and I’m really glad this is the one that they picked. I was pretty amped up about it,” the 42-year-old stated. He mused that Holden felt a void in his life, which Malcolm could now fill, but there are a lot of mixed emotions as he sifts through the lies.

And while he is coming to terms with that, “he’s being asked by his mother to go above and beyond to try to help this man” in order to save his life and it’s a lot for Holden. The character also had a turbulent start to his bond with Lily and Devon. Since Lily is Malcolm’s daughter, she is his half-sister.

“Now the shift into being family members and trying to establish a new relationship with all these people is a bit overwhelming for Holden at this moment,” Nathan admitted about building those bridges and forming those equations. But he is grateful for the effort the team put into his character.

Now there’s a lot that Holden needs to acknowledge, understand, and move ahead with. The most important being if he is willing to get tested and help Malcolm cure his health crisis through transplant help. “Holden wants to do what’s right for his mom,” even if it’s quite hard and hurtful for himself.

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