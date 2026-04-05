The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Victor making good on a threat. Meanwhile, Nikki used her power of persuasion with Jack to convince him. Diane and Kyle interrogated Victoria about what she knew. And last but not least, Sienna caught Noah happily reminiscing with Audra.

From secrets and surprises to reunions to catch-ups, the audience has a lot to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City residents.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 6, 2026

The first episode of the week features Diane refusing to accept Jack’s apology. How much harder will he have to apologize and make things up? Abby reaches out to an old friend. Who is this going to be and why? Holden finds himself in a compromising position. What will he do regarding it?

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Malcolm returns home with a secret. What will it be? When Dr. Stephanie Simmons makes a surprise visit to Genoa City, how will her reunion with Malcom fare? What secrets from her past will come to the surface?

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Malcolm and Stephanie have an emotional reunion. Is this going to bring forward some dark truths that were hidden? Phyllis tempts Cane. Is he going to relent again or stand his ground this time around? Lily is trusted with a shocking secret. What has she found out and from exactly whom?

Thursday, April 9, 2026

Stephanie and Malcolm are forced to discuss their complicated past. Is this about their breakup? Lily leans on Traci for guidance. What advice will she get from her? When Claire sees a new side to Holden, what exactly will this be about? Is this going to intrigue her further or push her away from him?

Friday, April 10, 2026

The final episode of the week sees Lily taking matters into her own hands to help Malcolm. Is Holden connected to this? Is he actually Stephanie and Malcolm’s son? Adam plays with fire. Is this about Riza? And then lastly, Matt Clark backs Nick into a corner. How will this recent confrontation fare?

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