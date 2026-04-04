The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Belle being hurt when Shawn turned down her offer. On the other hand, Steve offered Jeremy an apology. Stephanie confronted Owen about his actions. Julie encouraged JJ to seek help. And last but not least, Leo wrote about his heartbreak.

From damage control and questioning to romance and clashes, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 6, 2026

The first episode of the week features Leo and Dimitri opening up about their feelings for each other. Meanwhile, Steve offers Brady a job. Kristen and Sophia plan to take down their enemies. But will they be successful or not? Theo shocks Johnny. Up next, EJ extends an invitation to Cat.

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Stephanie feels uneasy around Alex. Is this going to ruin their marriage? Kate tries to do damage control with Roman. But will this work? Marlena questions Johnny while Maggie confronts Xander. Will they get the answers they are hoping for? Philip and Gabi enjoy some romance. For how long?

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Tate tries to play Sophia. But will she catch on to what he is up to? When Holly attempts to repair her relationship with Ari, will she be able to make it happen? Marlena encourages Stephanie to open up to Alex. Is this going to help or ruin things? Brady and Kristen clash over Rachel’s situation.

Thursday, April 9, 2026

Lexie wakes up. How will this cause chaos in town? Leo shocks Dimitri while Chanel’s change of heart surprises Johnny. Gwen and EJ revel in victory. Is this regarding Lexie successfully coming back to her senses? When Abe and Paulina find themselves on opposite sides, what’s next?

Friday, April 10, 2026

The final episode of the week features Sarah and Brady finally taking their relationship to the next level. But are things solid between them? Gwen celebrates with Xander. Meanwhile, Kristen confronts EJ. When Leo gets cold feet with Dimitri, what will he do next? And lastly, Javi surprises Rafe.

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