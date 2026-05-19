Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the biggest releases of Bollywood in the month of June. Scheduled to release on June 19, the film has the sequel factor as padding, and so far, pre-release buzz has been decent to good. If not huge, it is definitely heading for a good start at the Indian box office and is likely to join Shahid’s top 5 openers of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Targets a good start at the Indian box office

The upcoming Cocktail sequel has a feel-good vibe. The pair of Shahid and Kriti returns after the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and also, the music album is turning out to be a chartbuster. Already, it has managed to grab the attention of the young audience due to its promotional assets, and with a decently cut trailer, it could be well positioned to open on a good note.

Likely to join Shahid Kapoor’s top 5 openers

With no big film clashing on June 19, Cocktail 2 is likely to see good numbers on the opening day. As of now, it seems to be registering a double-digit start at the Indian box office, targeting 10-10.5 crore net. With this, it is likely to enter the top 5 openers of Shahid Kapoor, grabbing the fourth spot above R… Rajkumar (10.1 crore). If the trailer turns out to be really good, it can also overtake Shaandaar (13.1 crore) to register the third-biggest opening for Shahid.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 openers in India (net):

Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore Padmaavat – 19 crore Shaandaar – 13.1 crore R… Rajkumar – 10.1 crore Udta Punjab – 10.05 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crore Mausam – 6.75 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 6.76 crore Haider – 6.14 crore Rangoon – 6.07 crore

More about the film

Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty’s Cocktail (2012). It is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

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