Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is hitting the screens this Friday, and despite mixed reviews, it is eyeing one of the biggest debuts in North America. It is now poised to beat the opening-weekend collection of The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the domestic box office. The Star Wars movie is releasing after around half a decade, and the fans are ecstatic. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jon Favreau sitting behind the director’s chair is assuring to the fans. The man who kick-started the MCU with Iron Man – can he give a blockbuster Star Wars movie? Star Wars is a famous franchise with a huge fanbase, and early reviews make it clear that Baby Yoda is the star of this movie.

How much is the film expected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

According to CBR‘s latest report, the opening weekend projection for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has gone up from the initial below $100 million projection. The report now claims that the Pedro Pascal starrer is tracking to earn between $85 million and $100 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. It will undoubtedly debut at #1 in the domestic rankings too, and the Memorial Day extended weekend will be more than this range.

Poised to beat The Devil Wears Prada 2’s debut weekend collection in North America.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the top 5 biggest opening weekends of the year, and The Mandalorian and Grogu are expected to beat its debut. The Anne Hathaway starrer collected $76.7 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. It is the 4th biggest opening weekend of the year domestically. Even if the Star Wars movie lands in the lower end of the projected range, the Pedro Pascal starrer will beat it.

If it landed in the lower end, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will also beat the debut weekend of Project Hail Mary. For the unversed, the Ryan Gosling starrer collected $80.5 million on its opening weekend, becoming the second biggest domestic debut of the year for Hollywood live-action. It can also challenge Michael‘s $97.2 million debut as the biggest opening weekend for live-action movies this year.

Check out the top three opening weekends of 2026 for live-actions

1. Michael – $97.2 million

2. Project Hail Mary – $80.5 million

3. The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $76.7 million

What is the film about?

Following the fall of the Galactic Empire, during a period where remaining Imperial warlords threaten the galaxy, the New Republic enlists Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu to rescue Rotta the Hutt in exchange for information from the Hutt clan on a New Republic target. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will be released on May 22.

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