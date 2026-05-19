The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has become one of the highest-grossing animations ever at the North American box office. Globally, the film is nearing the $1 billion milestone and has also surpassed A Minecraft Movie as the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. At the domestic box office, the Nintendo sequel has also emerged as Universal’s 6th-highest-grossing film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The video game adaptation collected an estimated solid $4.5 million on its 7th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It dropped by 32.3% from last weekend despite the loss of 282 theaters over the past week. According to the report, the Nintendo sequel reached the $418.6 million cume at the North American box office after seven weekends.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie emerges as Universal’s all-time 6th highest-grossing film in North America

According to Box Office Mojo, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed the domestic haul of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to become the new all-time 6th-highest-grossing film by Universal. The Chris Pratt starrer collected $417.7 million at the domestic box office and became the 6th-highest-grossing film ever released by Universal. The Nintendo sequel has now snatched away that title, with its domestic total now at $418.6 million.

More about the animated sequel’s box office numbers

According to reports, the Super Mario movie is tracking to earn around $430 million at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, it has collected $547.9 million at the overseas box office so far, and the total is still counting. Allied to the domestic total of $418.7 million, the worldwide collection has hit $966.6 million. It is still expected to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide, making it the first 2026 release to achieve this milestone. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $418.7 million

International – $547.9 million

Worldwide – $966.6 million

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie reportedly became available on digital VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on May 19, 2026. Fans can now purchase or rent the film digitally, priced at $29.99.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Guy Ritchie’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Worldwide: Which One Delivered The Best Return On Budget?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News