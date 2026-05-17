The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is still earning well at the domestic box office. The movie has scored one of the biggest 7th Fridays ever for a game adaptation. It has thus surpassed the domestic haul of Toy Story 3 to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing animated films of all time. The Nintendo sequel is expected to climb the chart in the future. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The animated sequel collected $1 million on its 7th Friday at the box office in North America. It has dropped outside the top 5 rankings. The Nintendo movie has registered the 3rd-largest 7th Friday ever for a video game adaptation, with solid legs at the domestic box office. The film declined by 33.5% from last Friday despite losing 282 theaters on Thursday. The sequel has thus reached $415.2 million at the North American box office. It is expected to cross $420 million cume in North America this weekend.

Surpasses Toy Story 3 to break into the all-time top 10 highest-grossing animation list

According to Box Office Mojo, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed the domestic haul of Toy Story 3. The Nintendo movie has now become the 10th-highest-grossing animated film at the North American box office. For the unversed, Toy Story 3 grossed $415 million domestically and became the 10th-highest-grossing animated film of all time. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has emerged as the new 10th-highest-grossing animated film in North America, with a domestic gross of $415.2 million.

More about the film’s box office collections

The Super Mario movie is tracking to earn between $4 million and $5 million on its 7th three-day weekend in North America. The movie has crossed the $500 million milestone at the international box office. Internationally, the film’s collection stands at $529.08 million, and, allied with the $415.19 million domestic total, the animation’s worldwide collection is $944.28 million. It is crossing the $950 million milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key was released on April 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $415.2 million

International – $529.1 million

Worldwide – $944.3 million

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