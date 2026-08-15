Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office: Set To Beat Top Gun: Maverick (Photo Credit – Instagram/Prime Video)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is all set to leave Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick behind at the box office in North America. The Tom Holland starrer is aiming for the #1 spot on the all-time domestic grossers list, which has been held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens for over a decade. Brand New Day is expected to be the second film in history to cross the $900 million milestone at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the box office in North America

The Tom Holland starrer collected an insane $11.3 million on its second Thursday at the box office in North America. It dropped by 59.2% from last Thursday and is more than Avengers: Endgame’s $7.5 million second-Thursday gross. It has completed 14 days at the box office and has already raked in $715.9 million in North America. It is almost $57 million ahead of Endgame’s collection at the same point. It will soon cross the $750 million mark at the North American box office.

Poised to beat Top Gun: Maverick domestically

Based on the current momentum of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it will soon surpass the domestic haul of Top Gun: Maverick and break into the all-time top 5 list of highest-grossing films in North America. Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to Top Gun and the all-time biggest hit in Tom Cruise‘s career. According to the Box Office Mojo data, Top Gun: Maverick collected $722 million in its theatrical run in North America. Brand New Day is less than $10 million away from surpassing Top Gun: Maverick as the all-time 5th highest-grossing film in North America.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films ever at the North American box office

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) — $936.6 million Avengers: Endgame (2019) — $858.4 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) — $814.9 million Avatar (2009) — $785.2 million Top Gun: Maverick (2022) — $722.00 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) — $715.9 million Black Panther (2018) — $700.4 million Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) — $688.4 million Avengers: Infinity War (2018) — $678.8 million Titanic (1997) — $674.3 million

To break into the top 3, it would have to beat Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $814.8 million domestic total since the film is tracking to earn between $900 million and $960 million at the North American box office in its original run. Therefore, if it lands within this projected range, it will not only beat Spider-Man: No Way Home but also Star Wars: The Force Awakens, dethroning it as the highest-grossing film ever in North America.

Box office summary of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Domestic – $715.9 million

International – $1.11 billion

Worldwide – $1.82 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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